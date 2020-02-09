The Wailers announce Bluesfest sideshows

The shows will pay homage to Bob Marley’s Legend.

Reggae royals The Wailers have revealed they’ll be hitting the road on the back of this year’s Bluesfest for a run of headline shows across the country.

Celebrating the life and music of Bob Marley, they’ll perform tracks from his acclaimed masterpiece Legend – the best-selling reggae album of all time – as well as a selection of tunes from Marley’s expansive catalogue.

Featuring hits like ‘No Woman No Cry’, ‘Buffalo Soldier’, ‘I Shot The Sheriff’, and many more, these intimate sideshows will serve a slice of music history while showcasing the magic of both The Wailers and Bob Marley.

Coming up during the ’70s, The Wailers’ era-defining sound and rebellious spirit have since become synonymous with reggae. The band’s current lineup continues the legacy forged by Marley and co. through featuring family members and students of reggae greats and orginal Wailers members.

See the full run of shows below.

The Triffid, Brisbane – Monday April 13

Anitas, Thirroul – Wednesday April 15

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle – Thursday April 16

Metro Theatre, Sydney – Friday April 17

170 Russell, Melbourne – Saturday April 18

Tickets are on sale from 10am AEDT on Wednesday February 12 via Bluesfest Touring.